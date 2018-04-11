Gov. Kay Ivey explains why she's declining gubernatorial debates

Why is Gov. Kay Ivey declining invites to debate other Republican candidates for this fall's gubernatorial election?

That's the exact question WBRC FOX6 News asked when we caught up with Gov. Kay Ivey tonight in Anniston after she spoke to the Calhoun County Republicans Women's Club.

Gov. Ivey replied:

I am governor of Alabama and I have a full schedule, my schedule is full a long way out in advance and so my first job, of my time has to be to govern and I'm doing that and so campaigns are free to run their campaigns any way they want to but I can't stop and drop what I'm doing, we have hurricanes, we have storms. Things come up and I'm just trying to be an effective governor, do my job.

