Price pulled from start vs Yankees with tingling in hand

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox left-hander David Price has been pulled from a start against the New York Yankees after experiencing a tingling sensation in his left hand.

The team said during Wednesday's game that he will be evaluated further.

Price pitched one inning, giving up four runs and three hits, including a home run to Gary Sanchez. Price was shaking his hand during the inning.

It was the shortest start of Price's career. His previous low came in his second major league season with Tampa Bay, when he was pulled after 1 1/3 innings against the Rangers on July 4, 2009.

Price entered having surrendered no runs and seven hits in 14 innings during his first two starts this season.

