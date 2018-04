Four Mississippi State University students have been charged with third-degree felony burglary.

According to court documents, Samuel Tanner Fittes, 21, John Thomas Badley, 19, Joel Harper Hudnall, 20, and Joshua Andrew Jordan, 21, are accused of entering the Mal Moore Athletic Facility and taking various memorabilia items.

According to documents, the incident, which happened at 2:17 a.m. on April 4, was caught on surveillance cameras.

