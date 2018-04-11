Gov. Ivey to sign disaster declaration for March hail storm, tornado victims

Four Mississippi State University students have been charged with third-degree felony burglary.More >>
Four Mississippi State University students have been charged with third-degree felony burglary.More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
The helicopter ambulance service known around Tuscaloosa as NorthFlight will end Monday morning.More >>
The helicopter ambulance service known around Tuscaloosa as NorthFlight will end Monday morning.More >>
Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency now believes the March 19 hail storms and tornadoes did $35.8 million worth of uninsured damage to public facilities like roads or government buildings.More >>
Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency now believes the March 19 hail storms and tornadoes did $35.8 million worth of uninsured damage to public facilities like roads or government buildings.More >>
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.More >>
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.More >>