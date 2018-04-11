Gov. Ivey to sign disaster declaration for March hail storm, tornado victims

Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency now believes the March 19 hail storms and tornadoes did $35.8 million worth of uninsured damage to public facilities like roads or government buildings.

The EMA says more than half of that damage is in Jacksonville, much of it on the campus of Jacksonville State University.

Governor Ivey is set to sign an official disaster declaration on Thursday for Cullman, St. Clair, Calhoun, and Etowah counties, asking for FEMA money to help repair that damage.

