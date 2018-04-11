Tarrant man charged with child pornography

A Tarrant man is facing charges of child pornography.

Dalton Lee Cato, 22, was taken in custody on April 10 after authorities located enough evidence at his home in Tarrant to charge him with child pornography.

Detectives in Tarrant began the investigation off a tip from Houston, Texas.

Additional charges will be presented to the Jefferson County Grand Jury in the future.

Cato is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.