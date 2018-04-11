Tuscaloosa authorities investigating two separate shootings

Two shootings happened less than 90 minutes from one another overnight in Tuscaloosa. Investigators say they are separate shootings and unrelated.

The first shooting was at 11 p.m. Tuesday night at Crescent East Apartments.

A 35-year-old man told authorities he was shot while gambling at an apartment there. He said someone started "messing with the money," then pulled a gun and started shooting.

The second shooting happened just after midnight at Copper Creek Apartments.

Authorities tell WBRC that the victim was shot in the leg by the man now dating his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators call it rare to have two shootings in Tuscaloosa in one night.

"Typically it comes in waves. Everything will be quiet for a while. The past couple of weeks we've just had just a few stabbings and a few cars shot into," Captain Kip Hart with the Violent Crimes Task Force explained.

The victims were both taken to DCH Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

