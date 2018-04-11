Summer league basketball coach posts bond after rape charge

A summer league basketball coach has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Schmohn Juaquine Dunn, 45, surrendered himself to the Jefferson County Jail on April 5. He posted bond and was released the same day.

Hoover officers say on March 31 they were notified of a sexual assault. The offense took place around 3 a.m. in an office area in the Heritage Christian Academy gymnasium, located in the 2200 block of Old Tyler Road. The suspect does not appear to be affiliated with the school as a coach or employee, but he does rent the gym for holding practice for a summer league basketball team he coaches.

There was no gun present, but the suspect threatened the victim with a gun. Dunn's paid bond was $80,000.

The suspect, who runs Dunn Basketball Academy, uses the Heritage Christian, Dawson Recreation Center and John Carroll gymnasiums.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.