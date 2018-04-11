Man, woman accused of smuggling contraband into AL prison

Agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections arrested two people on Monday they accuse of attempting to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Atmore.

Officials say a K-9 unit at William C. Holman Correctional in Atmore found a suspicious vehicle parked at the facility's front gate.

Two female suspects were found in the vehicle and were detained. After the two suspects were detained, corrections officials found a package near the perimeter fence of the G.K. Correctional Facility located about a mile from Holman. We're told that package contained cellphones, cellphone chargers, and a controlled substance.

After an investigation, agents say they were led to a local business where 25-year-old Jafarris Williams of Montgomery was taken into custody. Agents say after he was questioned, one of the two female suspects was also arrested. She is identified as 26-year-old Curnasha Leshaye Thomas, also of Montgomery.

Both Williams and Thomas were charged with promoting prison contraband and prohibited activity on state property. Thomas was also charged with possession of marijuana.

The second female initially questioned was not charged.

Both were taken to the Escambia County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.