Third suspect arrested in Atlanta for July 2017 double murder near Piedmont

Calhoun County investigators say they've located their third suspect in a double murder that happened just outside Piedmont last July.

Rhimington Johnson had been sought since last July, for the beating and shooting deaths of Travis Frost, 73, and Frost's grandson, Dylan Moody, 23. Two others had been captured the month after the murders.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says Atlanta Police made contact with Johnson early Wednesday morning and arrested him for cocaine possession.

"When they took him to the jail, they fingerprinted him," said Wade, describing the moment Johnson was caught. "And today's technology is wonderful, in a sense that within about 15 minutes it said that he was somebody else, that had two capital murder warrants out of Calhoun County, Alabama."

Johnson was also charged by Atlanta Police for giving a false name for law enforcement. Wade says he doesn't know whether Atlanta authorities will surrender Johnson to Calhoun County deputies--assuming Johnson waives extradition--before or after they prosecute him on the drug charge.

Jeffrey Briskey was also arrested in that case and was indicted in December on two capital murder counts. Another suspect, Sicondria Carter, was indicted for hindering prosecution. She was said to be the driver of the 2002 Dodge Stratus seen leaving the area the night of the murder.

Briskey and Carter were arrested at an Econolodge in Petersburg, Virginia.

Wade says the murder in July was believed to be drug-related. He says his investigators requested help from the U.S. Marshals and from various police departments in Florida and Georgia as they searched for Johnson.

