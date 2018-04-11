Hoover Police discuss the arrest of Evangelist Acton Bowen

Hoover Police say they got disturbing information about evangelist Acton Bowen about three weeks ago. That’s when they started their investigation.

Bowen is described by authorities as a popular youth minister. He has an outreach ministry and is a book author.

He leaves in Southside up in Etowah County. He was arrested in Pelham at a local business after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrests.

Bowen is charged with second-degree sodomy, enticing a child, and sexual abuse.

Officers say their big break in the case came when the young victim came forward.

"We are very proud of this young man for being brave enough to come forward. He obviously trusted his family to come forward and confide in them. The information he had. We are proud of him," said Hoover Police Capt. Greg Rector.

This is an ongoing investigation. "We don't know if there are other victims, but generally when you have these types of cases, there are concerns of other victims," said Rector.

Anyone with more information on Bowen and possibly other victims is encouraged to contact the Hoover Police Dept.

