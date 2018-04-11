FIRST ALERT Update: Heavy rain, strong storms possible Saturday

I hope you're enjoying this beautiful weather. This is some of the nicest weather we've had in weeks. Temperatures are becoming more Spring-like with highs in the 70s and even 80s. The weather is picture-perfect with sunshine this afternoon and only a few high clouds. This evening expect overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in upper 70s and even lower 80s. The sunshine continues Friday with highs in the lower 80s. We'll see an increase in cloud cover on Friday with a chance for showers after 10 p.m.

First Alert: Saturday will be an active weather day with heavy rain likely both during the morning and afternoon. It is possible rain could continue until the evening. We're still working on the timing of this system.

It is also possible we could see a few severe storms capable of damaging winds and even an isolated tornadoes. The best chance for the strongest storms will remain west of I-65 and south of I-20. We will monitor for changes and revise the forecast as necessary.

I would expect easily over two inches of rainfall with this slow moving system. Updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

Tuscaloosa Air Show Forecast: The forecast looks wet and stormy for the air show Saturday. Expect rain chances in Tuscaloosa at 80 percent. During the afternoon, it is possible we could see some gusty winds. The event is rain or shine, but make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. Bring the poncho because you will need it. Sunday morning could be a bit wet, but most of the rain should end by mid-morning. Expect the return of sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Monday through Tuesday looks mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.