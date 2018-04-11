Chelsea man arrested for trafficking drugs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chelsea man arrested for trafficking drugs

Nathan Cade Adams (Source: Shelby County Jail) Nathan Cade Adams (Source: Shelby County Jail)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A Chelsea man was arrested last week and charged with trafficking drugs in Columbiana.

Nathan Cade Adams, 20, was taken arrested on April 4 and charged with trafficking LSD, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Adams remains in Shelby County Jail. His preliminary hearing 

