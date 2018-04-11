Mets' Travis d'Arnaud tears elbow ligament, surgery possible

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is seen during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. d'Arnaud...

MIAMI (AP) - New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is on the disabled list for the fifth straight year, and the injury appears to be significant.

New York said Wednesday that d'Arnaud has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Mets said surgery is possible and treatment will be determined in a few days.

The 29-year-old right-hander had an MRI Wednesday. He is 3 for 15 (.200) with one homer and three RBIs in four games this year.

While at Triple-A, d'Arnaud didn't play after June 25, 2012, because of a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He made his big league debut with the Mets the following year and in 2014 was sidelined from May 14-28 with a concussion.

He was on the DL in 2015 from April 21-June 10 with a broken finger on his right hand and from June 21-July 30 with a strained left elbow, then in 2016 from April 26-June 26 with a strained right rotator cuff.

He was out from May 5-24 last year with a bruised right wrist.

