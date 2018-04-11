Auburn's Bryce Brown submits name to NBA draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Guard Bryce Brown has joined a list of Auburn players considering entering the NBA draft.

The first-team All-Southeastern Conference performer announced his decision to go through the evaluation process Wednesday, but says he's not planning to hire an agent. He has until June 11 to withdraw from the draft.

Guards Mustapha Heron and Jared Harper and center Austin Wiley have already declared for the draft. Only Heron has indicated he plans to hire an agent, which would close the door on a possible return.

Brown averaged 15.9 points per game as a junior and ranks second in career 3-pointers for Auburn behind Wesley Person.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he's "not sure there is a player in college basketball who has improved more over the last three years than Bryce Brown."

