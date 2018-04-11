Baylee, born August 2002, is a beautiful and shy young lady. She loves learning new things. Her favorite activities are going to the movies, shopping and playing. She is athletic and enjoys softball and skating. She does well in school. Her favorite food is Mac n’ Cheese and her favorite restaurant is Golden Coral.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.