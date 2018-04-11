FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving system looks to bring heavy rainfall on Saturday

It started off cool, but temperatures are warming up quickly thanks to sunshine and dry air in place. I expect high temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon. It won’t be quite as cold tonight and temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 40s.



Southerly winds start to increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. As the system strengthens, the winds will increase and so will the temperatures across Alabama. We will top off in the middle and upper 70s on Thursday and reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday.



Heavy rain and embedded storms look to arrive on Saturday. The timing is a little clearer today but still not 100 percent nailed down. It looks like this system slows as it approaches west Alabama during the mid-morning hours on Saturday. A band of heavy rain will mainly impact areas west of I-65 through 4 p.m. and then shift eastward on Saturday evening and overnight.



That means the weather doesn’t look the greatest potentially for the Tuscaloosa Regional Airshow. Areas west of I-65 could see 2-4 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts which could easily lead to flooding. Areas east could see 1-3 inches. Strong to severe storms are possible and the main threats would be damaging winds and brief tornadoes. Greatest risk looks to set up south of I-20.



The greatest impact from this system still appears to be rainfall and not widespread severe weather.



Rain exits east on Sunday morning and temperatures will be much colder going into early next week.



Tracking quiet weather this week that will change by Saturday on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

