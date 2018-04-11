First Alert Desk: I-59/20 on track to reopen for your Thursday commute

The latest updates from the WBRC First Alert Newsroom
11 am Update:
I-59/20 to reopen and commutes return to normal.
Auburn's Bryce Brown declares for NBA Draft, but he's not planning to hire an agent. That would allow him to return if he isn't drafted.
.@Bwb_2 will enter the NBA Draft, but does not intend to hire an agent, allowing him to return for his senior season.— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 11, 2018
10 am Update
One lane of I-20 WB in Cleburne Co. opens after crash kills 2 people
It started off cool, but temperatures are warming up quickly thanks to sunshine and dry air in place. I expect high temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon.More >>
The latest updates from the WBRC First Alert Newsroom.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
All lanes of I-65 Northbound have reopened near the Tank Farm exit in Shelby County following an overturned 18-wheeler.More >>
Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.More >>
