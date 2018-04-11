First Alert Desk: I-59/20 on track to reopen for your Thursday c - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

First Alert Desk: I-59/20 on track to reopen for your Thursday commute

The latest updates from the WBRC First Alert Newsroom

11 am Update:

I-59/20 to reopen and commutes return to normal.

Auburn's Bryce Brown declares for NBA Draft, but he's not planning to hire an agent. That would allow him to return if he isn't drafted.

10 am Update

One lane of I-20 WB in Cleburne Co. opens after crash kills 2 people

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly