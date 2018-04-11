First Alert Desk: I-59/20 on track to reopen for your Thursday commute

The latest updates from the WBRC First Alert Newsroom

11 am Update:

I-59/20 to reopen and commutes return to normal.

Auburn's Bryce Brown declares for NBA Draft, but he's not planning to hire an agent. That would allow him to return if he isn't drafted.

.@Bwb_2 will enter the NBA Draft, but does not intend to hire an agent, allowing him to return for his senior season.



?? » https://t.co/ZF9JyC7wfy #WarEagle | #AUNextLevel pic.twitter.com/hDhAj6jJ2C — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 11, 2018

10 am Update

One lane of I-20 WB in Cleburne Co. opens after crash kills 2 people

