You can now combine Hulu and Spotify on a single affordable account

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Streaming giants Hulu and Spotify are teaming up to offer a combined subscription plan for just $12.99 a month, TechCrunch reports. The "2 apps, 1 bill" plan combines ad-free music on Spotify Premium with Hulu's basic, ad-supported on-demand streaming service with full access to Hulu's enormous library of current and classic movies and TV shows.

Spotify Premium subscribers are able to add Hulu at a trial rate of $.99 for the first three months. After that the plan will adjust to the regular price of $12.99 a month. Current Spotify Premium users can upgrade starting today, and the plan will be opened up to everyone later this summer. The plan is based on an existing bundle for students that launched last fall.

It's a good deal. Spotify Premium is ordinarily $9.99 a month, while the basic Hulu plan is $7.99 a month.

Current Hulu Limited Commercials plan subscribers are eligible if they switch their billing to Spotify by May 10. Ad-free Hulu accounts, Hulu with Live TV and premium add-ons (HBO, Showtime, etc.) are not eligible.