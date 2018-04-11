You can now combine Hulu and Spotify on a single affordable acco - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

You can now combine Hulu and Spotify on a single affordable account

© hulu.com © hulu.com


By Liam Mathews,

Streaming giants Hulu and Spotify are teaming up to offer a combined subscription plan for just $12.99 a month, TechCrunch reports. The "2 apps, 1 bill" plan combines ad-free music on Spotify Premium with Hulu's basic, ad-supported on-demand streaming service with full access to Hulu's enormous library of current and classic movies and TV shows.

Spotify Premium subscribers are able to add Hulu at a trial rate of $.99 for the first three months. After that the plan will adjust to the regular price of $12.99 a month. Current Spotify Premium users can upgrade starting today, and the plan will be opened up to everyone later this summer. The plan is based on an existing bundle for students that launched last fall.

It's a good deal. Spotify Premium is ordinarily $9.99 a month, while the basic Hulu plan is $7.99 a month.

Current Hulu Limited Commercials plan subscribers are eligible if they switch their billing to Spotify by May 10. Ad-free Hulu accounts, Hulu with Live TV and premium add-ons (HBO, Showtime, etc.) are not eligible.

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly