Mickey: Temperatures are warming up

We begin our morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s to 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s. and winds out of the north around 5 mph.

Tonight should be clear with calm winds and lows near 49.

We have a warming trend through Friday with highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday.

We could see some soaking rains beginning Saturday morning throughout the day and into Sunday morning.

Most of the rain should be moving out by 3 p.m. Sunday.

We are expected to begin our new workweek with cooler air, but sunshine should begin warming things up for us again by midweek.

