Overturned 18-wheeler blocks 1 lane of I-65 NB near Tank Farm exit

The right lane of I-65 Northbound is blocked as crews worked to clear a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler.More >>
The right lane of I-65 Northbound is blocked as crews worked to clear a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
A tiny fish could have a big impact on the Toyota-Mazda plant planned for Huntsville.More >>
A tiny fish could have a big impact on the Toyota-Mazda plant planned for Huntsville.More >>
Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for Wednesday. Expect a light north wind across the area. We'll see lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night.More >>
Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for Wednesday. Expect a light north wind across the area. We'll see lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night.More >>
Tuesday is Equal Pay Day. The date is not random.More >>
Tuesday is Equal Pay Day. The date is not random.More >>