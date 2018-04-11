Overturned 18-wheeler blocks 1 lane of I-65 NB near Tank Farm exit

The right lane of I-65 Northbound is blocked as crews work to clear a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler is on the shoulder near the Tank Farm exit (Exit 242).

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are working a wreck on I65 North just before exit 242 (Tank Farm). The right lane is blocked. Expect delays and use caution as they work to clear the scene. #PelhamPD pic.twitter.com/DfD4nzAcMm — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) April 11, 2018

Emergency crews are on the scene.

