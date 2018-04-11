Overturned 18-wheeler blocks 1 lane of I-65 NB near Tank Farm e - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks 1 lane of I-65 NB near Tank Farm exit

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The right lane of I-65 Northbound is blocked as crews work to clear a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler. 

The 18-wheeler is on the shoulder near the Tank Farm exit (Exit 242). 

Emergency crews are on the scene. 

