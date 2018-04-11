All lanes of I-65 NB near Tank Farm exit now open after overturn - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

All lanes of I-65 NB near Tank Farm exit now open after overturned 18-wheeler

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

All lanes of I-65 Northbound have reopened near the Tank Farm exit in Shelby County following an overturned 18-wheeler. 

We do not know of any injuries.

