Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison.

Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday.

After the visit, Kraft said Mill's incarceration makes it clear that "we have to do something with criminal justice reform." Rubin said he believes "the right thing will happen" and Mill will be released soon.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.

A judge said his drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Mill's lawyers have accused her of turning the case into a "personal vendetta."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:57:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

  • As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:04:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:55:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.More >>
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.More >>

  • Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

    Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:15:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:54:58 GMT
    (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands near a secondary border fence during a news conference at the U.S.-Mexican border next t...(Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands near a secondary border fence during a news conference at the U.S.-Mexican border next t...

    Sessions' trip comes as construction begins on 20 miles of steel fencing that officials say is a part of Trump's promised wall and thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the border.

    More >>

    Sessions' trip comes as construction begins on 20 miles of steel fencing that officials say is a part of Trump's promised wall and thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly