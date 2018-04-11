Patriots owner calls for reform after Meek Mill prison visit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Patriots owner calls for reform after Meek Mill prison visit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison.

Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday.

Kraft said Mill's incarceration makes it clear that "we have to do something with criminal justice reform." Rubin said he believes Mill will be released soon.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.

A judge said his drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Mill's lawyers accuse her of a "personal vendetta."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also visited Mill Wednesday for an hour at Rubin's invitation, according to a representative.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • California OKs limited troop deployment for Trump's request

    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request. (Source: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request. (Source: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.

  • Man accused of raising money for al-Qaida pleads guilty

    3 men with Ohio ties who are accused of working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are set for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
  • Nurse fired, arrested after patient dies at Texas hospital

    A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states.More >>
