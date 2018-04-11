UPDATE: One lane of I-20 WB in Cleburne Co. opens after crash ki - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: One lane of I-20 WB in Cleburne Co. opens after crash kills 2 people

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Drivers are being diverted at the AL Highway 46 exit.

The two victims' identities have not been released yet. 

