I-20 WB in Cleburne Co. shut down after crash that killed 2 people

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The westbound lanes of I-20 are closed as troopers respond to a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

The crash happened at mile marker 203.

Drivers are being diverted at the AL Highway 46 exit.

The two victims' identities have not been released yet. 

