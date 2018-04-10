Northport police department faces 10 percent officer shortage

Northport police is facing a 10 percent officer shortage in their department and they are recruiting now to fill the void.

The Northport Police Department has extended their officer application deadline until the 23rd of this month but their biggest hurdle is getting promising candidates to show up for a written test.

The Northport assistant police chief said it's a 6 to 9 month process total to become an officer for their department.

Although their goal is to be fully staffed, the assistant police chief said the current team now is able to respond to calls efficiently.

What suffers is community policing when there is a shortage of officers.

“The microscope that sometimes is put on law enforcement now might turn some people away from it. And for those people it's probably not the right line of work because it needs to be something you're called to do and you got to understand when you're in that uniform in the public eye, you're under a microscope,” said Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.

Apply with the Northport police department here if interested: cityofnorthport.org.

