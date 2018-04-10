Toronto's Aaron Sanchez loses no-hit bid in 8th vs Orioles - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Toronto's Aaron Sanchez loses no-hit bid in 8th vs Orioles

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning on a leadoff double by Tim Beckham that bounced through third baseman Josh Donaldson's legs.

Sanchez was trying to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history. The first was by Dave Stieb against Cleveland in 1990.

Beckham opened the eighth with a hard grounder that skipped through Donaldson's legs on Tuesday night. Anthony Santander followed with a clean single to right.

Sanchez had walked four and hit a batter in the first seven innings. Toronto had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:08:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Reddit says it banned 944 suspicious accounts

    The Latest: Reddit says it banned 944 suspicious accounts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:24 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:06:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
    Is Facebook really changing? Or just making small adjustments to its data-collection practices?.More >>
    Is Facebook really changing? Or just making small adjustments to its data-collection practices?.More >>

  • Oklahoma Republicans refuse to bow to teachers' demands

    Oklahoma Republicans refuse to bow to teachers' demands

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:32:52 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:05:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Demonstrators walk along NE 36th St. in the final leg of a 110 miles trip from Tulsa to the state Capitol as protests continue over school funding, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Demonstrators walk along NE 36th St. in the final leg of a 110 miles trip from Tulsa to the state Capitol as protests continue over school funding, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
    Oklahoma Republicans are refusing to give in to teachers' demands as a strike entered its seventh day.More >>
    Oklahoma Republicans are refusing to give in to teachers' demands as a strike entered its seventh day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly