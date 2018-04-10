Irondale voters say 'no' to property tax increase - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Irondale voters say 'no' to property tax increase

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Voters in Irondale said 'no' to a property tax increase on the ballot Tuesday.

According to Mayor Charles Moore, there were 639 votes for and 729 votes against the proposal.

Residents were voting on a 6-mill increase. The additional taxes collected would have been used to help pay for city services.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly