Youth ministry founder arrested on child molestation charges

After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.

At 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 37-year-old Paul Edward Acton Bowen of Southside, AL, on multiple charges including second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a child to enter a vehicle/house for immoral purposes. His bonds on those charges total $90,300.

Detectives began an investigation about three weeks ago. Warrants for Bowen's arrest were obtained Monday.

The suspect was arrested in Pelham and taken to the Hoover city jail.

Police say the victim in this case is an underage family acquaintance. That unidentified child, according to police, is doing well and has been in a safe environment since police were first notified of the accusations.

Detectives tell us no other details will be released in this case because of its sensitive nature and the age of the victim.

If you have any information about this case, you're encouraged to call the Hoover Special Victim's Unit Detective Brandon Harris at 205-444-7742.

