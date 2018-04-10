I-59/20 to reopen and commutes return to normal

ALDOT says it is on track to reopen I-59/20 in Birmingham Wednesday night.

Thursday's morning commute should be back to normal.

A portion of the southbound lanes at the I-65 intersection have been shut down since last Wednesday after a girder's temporary supports failed.



"We do not know what caused that failure," said DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT Region Engineer.



Leonard did reemphasize that at no point were drivers in danger because the interstate was closed at the time.



The contractor has been working to get the interstate reopened. They got the necessary equipment they needed over the weekend.



"We are concerned about the delay to the public. We have been working as diligently and as hard as we could to get the situation in hand so we can get the road reopened," said John Cooper, ALDOT Director.



