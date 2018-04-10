Man shot after pulling out gun on officer

West Blocton police chief confirms they got a call that a vehicle was stolen on Bishop Ridge Road. An officer located the stolen vehicle in the woods.

Witnesses said a couple was seen walking away from the scene. The officer found them walking in a yard and told them to put their hands up.

The man pulled out a gun from his waist band and the officer shot him in the arm. He suffered non-life threatening wounds and another officer rendered aid.

The female suspect was taken into police custody.

ALEA has been called out to investigate.

Chief says scene is still active and they should be there for another 2 to 3 hours.

