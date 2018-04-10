New brunch law to be signed into legislation

If you live in Birmingham, this Sunday morning you might be able to order a cocktail or buy alcohol in the Magic City.

Today the Birmingham City Council okayed the so-called brunch bill.

It allows for the sale of alcohol starting at ten o'clock rather than noon on Sunday. Retail and restaurants were pushing for the change. One Birmingham concession businessman said the ordinance is needed to help make the city competitive with other cities.



"Brunch is becoming a bigger deal in Birmingham. Look, go down the street and see how many restaurants are using Sunday brunch as a vehicle to drive traffic. This is good for business," Robby Yarbrough said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin is expected to sign the ordinance this week and it will be legal starting this Sunday to buy alcohol at ten o'clock.



