Woman allegedly stole flowers from multiple graves, faces theft charges

Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.

Clark was in court Tuesday facing five counts of possession of stolen property and one count of operating without a business license.



Once called on by the judge, Clark asked for a lawyer and then denied stealing flowers. Minutes later, Clark was arrested again on another count of receiving stolen property.



We confronted her after the arrest and you can watch that here: https://www.facebook.com/hannahwardwbrc/videos/573499809693850/



Several of the victims were in court today including Brook Hill who says Clark stole flowers from her daughter’s grave.

"When I saw those pictures, I am like a lot of these ladies here. I knew that those where mine," Hill says.



Hill says she hand makes her flower arrangements for her daughter who passed away at just 4-years-old.

"It is therapeutic for me to do that," she explains.

She says it’s the only thing she can do for her daughter now that she is gone. And to show up and see them missing is so painful for her.

"She does not know that they are there but we do and that is a way for us to honor our family member," Hill states.



Police say the more people they have come in filling out those reports and showing proof of those flower arrangements, the more charges Clark could face.

Clark is set to be back in court on July 17th.

