UPDATE: Man shot and killed in car in Center Point identified

All lanes of I-65 Northbound have reopened near the Tank Farm exit in Shelby County following an overturned 18-wheeler.More >>
All lanes of I-65 Northbound have reopened near the Tank Farm exit in Shelby County following an overturned 18-wheeler.More >>
Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.More >>
Police say Bernadette Clark faces charges for stealing flowers from graves across three counties.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead inside a vehicle outside a home in Center Point Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead inside a vehicle outside a home in Center Point Tuesday afternoon.More >>
We begin our morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s to 40s.More >>
We begin our morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s to 40s.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>