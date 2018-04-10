UPDATE: Man shot and killed in car in Center Point identified

The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead inside a vehicle at a home in Center Point Tuesday afternoon.

Gavan Jamal Averhart, 30, was shot to death in on Hillview Lane.

Deputies say a second shooting victim was also found and taken to an area hospital for treatment of what deputies are calling life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say a gun, illegal drugs, and cash were found inside the vehicle. Information is leading them to believe the shooting was drug-related.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.