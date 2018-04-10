One person dead, another shot in Center Point

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say one person was found dead in a vehicle outside a residence in Center Point Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to Hillview Lane in Center Point after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified person dead in the driver's seat of an automobile. A second victim was also found and taken to an area hospital for treatment of what deputies are calling life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say a gun, illegal drugs, and cash were found inside the vehicle. Information is leading them to believe the shooting was drug-related.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

