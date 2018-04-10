Alabama punter JK Scott leads prayer with President Trump at Whi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama punter JK Scott leads prayer with President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) -

Alabama punter JK Scott asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him and his staff on Tuesday afternoon.

The Alabama football team visited the White House for it’s National Championship win over Georgia on Jan. 8, 2018.

Scott along with several of his teammates prayed with Trump after the press conference concluded.

