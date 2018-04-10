Watford, Broughton named Alabama's top prep hoops players

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.

Watford was named Mr. Basketball Tuesday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Broughton is the state's Miss Basketball.

Watford is one of the nation's top junior prospects. He led Mountain Brook to a second straight Class 7A state championship and fourth in six years. Watford averaged 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 63 percent from the field.

Broughton is a Rutgers signee who led Lee to its first 7A state semifinals. She averaged 23.6 points per game as a senior and scored 2,419 career points.

The award and luncheon is sponsored by Alfa Insurance.

