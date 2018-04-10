FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely Saturday

It's another winner of a forecast with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon with sunshine. For Tuesday night, expect some cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s thanks to a clear sky and dry air.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for Wednesday. Expect a light north wind across the area. We'll see lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s Thursday with more sunshine expected. Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tracking Next Rain Chance: We'll see a chance for a few showers late Friday with temperatures in the mid-60s. No severe weather is expected, but the rain will likely arrive after 10 pm. Saturday will be wet with thunderstorms likely. A few storms could be strong - especially south of I-20 and west of I-65 during the afternoon. The main threat is damaging winds. Highs will reach the mid-70s. Rain and storms will continue into the evening hours.

Tuscaloosa Airshow: We will see widespread rain after 11 am Saturday with thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-70s. Sunday will be much better for flying with temperatures in the lower 60s with a partly sunny sky.

The rain should exit early Sunday with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. The forecast is looking great for next Monday and Tuesday. We'll see highs again below average in the lower to mid-60s.

