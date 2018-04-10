Cleaning company finds skeletal remains in Birmingham home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cleaning company finds skeletal remains in Birmingham home

Birmingham police say skeletal remains were found in a home Tuesday afternoon, (Source: Raycom Images) Birmingham police say skeletal remains were found in a home Tuesday afternoon, (Source: Raycom Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say skeletal remains were found in a home Tuesday afternoon.

The remains were found in the 1500 block of 18th Way SW by a cleaning company.

Police say the person has not been identified and this is an unclassified death investigation.

