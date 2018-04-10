Editorial: Nothing fake here

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, April 10, 2018:

There’s a lot of talk these days about “fake news” and so-called “network bias.” In the social media age, it takes just a few seconds to fire off a message someone considers a “fact,” But in reality, the statements are merely opinions with little to no research to back them up. Those opinions then spread like wildfire as if they are the gospel.

Make no mistake, separating truth from propaganda is more difficult than ever these days. The news industry is under fire like never before.

We want to take a moment to separate myths from facts. Let’s be clear - the staff of WBRC FOX6 News works everyday to bring you unbiased coverage of the news of the day. Personal agendas have no place here.

We are not a cable news network. They do not have to follow the same rules as WBRC, which is licensed by the Federal Communications Commission.

We are an affiliate of the FOX network, but are not owned by them. What does that mean? Well, we carry their programming, but have nothing to do with their content. Conversely, they have zero input into our news making decisions.

WBRC FOX6 News is one of many stations owned by Raycom Media, an Alabama-based company that has a proud tradition of serving all members of the community. The messages you see in our editorials are not corporate controlled or dictated. They originate from me, someone who has the same concerns and daily demands as you.

Here at WBRC FOX6 News we want our anchors focused on facts. Not opinions.

That's how we battle fake news. Because you want news to be reported right down the middle.

WBRC FOX6 News and Raycom Media take pride in the work we do for you. On Your Side is more than our slogan, it's our mission and promise to you. Nothing fake about that.

