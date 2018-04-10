Mother asks for birthday cards to help surprise daughter with Down syndrome

It's another winner of a forecast with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon with sunshine. For Tuesday night, expect some cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s thanks to a clear sky and dry air.More >>
It's another winner of a forecast with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon with sunshine. For Tuesday night, expect some cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s thanks to a clear sky and dry air.More >>
Birmingham police say skeletal remains were found in a home Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police say skeletal remains were found in a home Tuesday afternoon.More >>
May 21 is a special day for Liv. She turns 19 years old and her mother wants your help to celebrate Liv's birthday!More >>
May 21 is a special day for Liv. She turns 19 years old and her mother wants your help to celebrate Liv's birthday!More >>
Nice weather is in store the rest of Tuesday! Temperatures rise to near 70 degrees, winds will flow from the north but lightly and sunshine will be abundant.More >>
Nice weather is in store the rest of Tuesday! Temperatures rise to near 70 degrees, winds will flow from the north but lightly and sunshine will be abundant.More >>
Primus Defense is offering a free training seminar on surviving an active shooter Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Northport Civic Center.More >>
Primus Defense is offering a free training seminar on surviving an active shooter Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Northport Civic Center.More >>