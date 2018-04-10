Mother asks for birthday cards to help surprise daughter with Down syndrome

May 21 is a special day for Liv. She turns 19 years old and her mother wants your help to celebrate Liv's birthday!

"This is my babydoll. She will be 19 on May the 21st. As most of you know her name is Liv, she has Down syndrome and she is an absolute angel. Wondering if you guys would be kind enough to share this and help make her days from now until or even after 5/21 extra special, in hopes she will receive something from the mail lady every single day, from places all around the world. Thanking all of you in advance. If you will, please share, share, share and ask others to do the same," Liv's mother posted on Facebook.

Please mail birthday cards for Liv to the following address:



Livie Lou

97 Hidden Highlands Drive

Warrior, AL 35180

Check out the full Facebook post below:

