T.J. Miller arrested and charged with calling in a fake bomb threat

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



TMZ reports that embattled former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was taken into custody by federal agents Monday night for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat on an Amtrak train in March. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut that Miller was arrested and charged with filing a false report.

According to TMZ, Miller allegedly called 911 while he was on an Amtrak train from Washington, D.C. to New York City on March 18 to report that "a woman with brown hair and a scarf 'has a bomb in her bag." Allegedly, Miller was drunk and belligerent and had an argument with the woman. He reportedly gave cops the wrong train number, which meant the wrong train -- a different train that was headed to Connecticut -- was taken out of service and searched. He was reportedly removed from the train in New York due to his belligerence.

After an investigation, the FBI obtained an arrest warrant and agents arrested Miller at New York's LaGuardia Airport Monday night as he arrived. He was booked for "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut," according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was released Tuesday morning after posting a $100,000 bond. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

TV Guide has reached out to Miller's attorney for comment.

