WATCH: Crimson Tide to stop by White House for fifth time since 2010

Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds up the championship trophy after overtime of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".

The Alabama Crimson Tide certainly knows its way around the place, and Tuesday afternoon, they'll drop by again to meet with the president in a congratulatory visit thanks to their latest national championship win.

The football team will be greeted at 2 p.m. CT. by President Donald Trump, a new face. This is the team's fifth visit since 2010, each previously with President Barack Obama.

The latest visit is all thanks to a 26-23 come-from-behind-overtime win against Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta. Trump attended the game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

This is 'Bama's 17th national championship and the fifth under head coach Nick Saban.

Tide White House visits through the years:

2016

2013

2012

2010

