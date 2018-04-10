Crimson Tide visits White House for fifth time since 2010

Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds up the championship trophy after overtime of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".

The Alabama Crimson Tide certainly knows its way around the place, and Tuesday afternoon, they stopped by again Tuesday to meet with the president in a congratulatory visit thanks to their latest national championship win.

The football team was greeted at 2 p.m. by President Donald Trump, a new face. This is the team's fifth visit since 2010, each previously with President Barack Obama.

The latest visit is all thanks to a 26-23 come-from-behind-overtime win against Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta. Trump attended the game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

This is 'Bama's 17th national championship and the fifth under head coach Nick Saban.

"Over the last several decades America has learned that Alabama football knows how to win, and how to keep winning," said President Donald Trump.

Head coach Nick Saban called Tuesday a "special day" for the Crimson Tide.

You know, not many people get invited to the White House, so not many people get invited to see the President and meet the President," said Saban. "So this is a special day for our team. A team that is being honored here because of their achievements in terms of winning the college football national championship, which makes me very proud."

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell weighed in on the Crimson Tide's honor: "Today the University of Alabama received much-deserved recognition for its 17th national title. This year’s win was a true team victory, and I was proud to see Coach Saban and our football players take home another College Football National Championship Trophy. From our running backs Bo Scarbrough and Damien Harris, to wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Devonta Smith, to Jalen Hurts and freshman Tua Tagovailoa, every player stepped up to the challenge, demonstrating resilience and grit in this year’s championship game. If Alabama maintains its tough defense and winning ground game, I am sure that we will be back at the White House next year to celebrate again. Roll Tide!!”

Tide White House visits through the years:

2016

2013

2012

2010

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.