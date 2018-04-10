Jill: Tracking beautiful weather!

Nice weather is in store the rest of Tuesday! Temperatures rise to near 70 degrees, winds will flow from the north but lightly and sunshine will be abundant.

Tonight temperatures fall into the 40s under a clear sky.



Even warmer temperatures are expected on Wednesday afternoon and most places will enjoy highs in the 70s.

Southerly winds increase on Thursday and so do the temperatures. You can expect highs in the middle and upper 70s. West Alabama may reach 80 degrees.



Friday afternoon we will be pushing the 80s in advance of our next cold front.



Heavy rain and embedded storms look to arrive on Saturday. The data varies a bit on the exact timing but it definitely looks wet on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Flooding may be a concern as data shows 1-3” widespread amounts and 4-5” local amounts possible. This is not good news for those that are planning on attending the Tuscaloosa Regional Airshow. The threat for severe storms remains low at this time.



We will be briefly cooler once the front passes on Sunday and Monday.



Tracking quiet weather this week that will change by the weekend on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

