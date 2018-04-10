Bruce Willis will get roasted on Comedy Central this summer

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

By Liam Mathews

Bruce Willis better hope he's unbreakable, because this Comedy Central roast is gonna go the whole nine yards. The iconic actor will be the subject of Comedy Central's next roast, the network announced Tuesday.

"This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a--holes for a couple hours," Willis joked in a statement.

"Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet, nothing has prepared him for this Roast," added Comedy Central President Kent Alterman.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will tape this summer in Los Angeles. The airdate and lineup of roasters has not yet been announced. Jeff Ross will probably be there dressed as an out-of-shape John McClane from Die Hard.

Previous Comedy Central roastees include Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump, so Bruce Willis is arguably the least problematic roastee the network has ever had.

Willis might have a death wish for doing this. These comics are going to bring on the comedic armageddon. But Willis has a sixth sense for comedy and he'll probably end up the last man standing.

In conclusion, Hudson Hawk.

