Registration open for free training in Northport on active shooter survival

Primus Defense is offering a free training seminar on surviving an active shooter Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Northport Civic Center. The event is open to all Tuscaloosa/Northport area residents.

The two-hour course uses training developed by the National Safety Council and walks participants through the most effective responses in an active shooter situation.



Primus Defense President Greg Gettings says even though it is unlikely someone would find themselves in an active shooter situation, it is still important to be prepared.



One of the key skills that will be stressed at the seminar is situational awareness.



“When you get into a building, looking for at least two exits, and going ahead and planning an escape route, wherever you are,” Gettings said.



“We will talk about if you hear gunshots, what you can do to respond, where you can go to hide and avoid the active shooter being able to see you. And then we also teach as an absolute last resort, some techniques you can use to defend yourself in that situation.”



Primus Defense is an organization based in West Alabama that offers training in personal protection, first aid, CPR and other emergency responses.



Sign up for the April 19 training event here.

