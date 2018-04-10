First Alert Desk: Busy day in Washington D.C.

The founder of Facebook and the Alabama Crimson Tide are both in Washington D.C. today, and for very different reasons. Those updates, and much more, can be found below.

11 am Update

Video has been released of several girls escaping from a four-alarm fire by jumping from a balcony at a dance studio on Monday in Edgewater, NJ.

10 am Update

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is to testify in front of Congress.

Alabama football team heads back to White House for 5th trip under Nick Saban

