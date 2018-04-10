Pro hockey goalie honored with life-sized chocolate statue

The statue will be on display outside the casino's patisserie during the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin on Wednesday. (Source: CNN)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs, a Las Vegas casino is honoring a professional hockey player with a sweet statue.

The Bellagio Hotel's pastry chefs constructed a sculpture of Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, and it’s made completely of chocolate.

It took five weeks and more than 90 pounds of chocolate to create the life-sized sugary statue.

The base is made of Rice Krispie Treats and fondant covers the outside.

As if you needed a reason to love ?? more



now he's made of chocolate pic.twitter.com/7Qcw22KhKe — y - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 9, 2018

The statue will be on display outside the casino's patisserie during the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin on Wednesday.

The hotel's owner came up with the idea to commemorate the Golden Knights on how well they've done during their first season.

Fleury played for the Pittsburgh Penguins for more than a decade before moving on to the Las Vegas expansion team.

