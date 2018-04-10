Amazon slashes Fire TV prices to undercut Google Chromecast

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.



By Lulu Chang



Provided by

Amazon is continuing its battle with Google, and luckily, we’re the beneficiaries. In order to compete with the Google Chromecast, Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire TV products. You can now buy the Fire TV Stick for $30 (it’s normally $40), while you can buy the 4K Fire TV for $50 (down from $70). For comparison, the Google Chromecast is $35, while the 4K version will set you back $70. That means that the Amazon offerings are now cheaper than its competitor’s.

While the Fire TV Stick is now a few bucks cheaper than the Chromecast, most experts will recommend that you spend the extra $15 to buy the 4K Fire TV. In our review of the device last December, we noted that the latest streaming device from Amazon was “powerful, easy to install, and adds support for HDR content,” and that it was “a more compelling streaming option than ever before.” And if you’re into leveraging Amazon Alexa for your entertainment needs, the 4K Fire TV is really the only way to go. Plus, the 4K Fire TV is very powerful and seems to be well-built, which means it’ll last you for quite some time.

Fire TV 4K also provides support for Dolby Atmos and High Dynamic Range content (using HDR10), which means if you have a pretty extensive home theater setup, this more expensive device is probably the way to go.

We wouldn’t be particularly surprised if Google decided to respond to this latest price reduction from Amazon with a sale of its own. After all, the two companies have been at each other’s throats for quite some time now. Amazon has continually refused to list most of Google’s products (if you want to buy the Google Chromecast or the 4K Chromecast, you won’t be able to find them on Amazon), and Google has refused to allow Amazon products to access YouTube directly. While much of this feels like petty back and forth, when it leads to serious price cuts, we can’t say that any of us are really complaining.

That said, Amazon’s reduced price offerings for the Fire TV sticks are a limited time deal, so you’ll want to move quickly.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends